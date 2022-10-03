A pretty and agile little girl made headlines on social media days ago after joining the 'obidient' rally

In a trending video, the little girl rocked a green and white outfit while cheerleading the rally amid cheers

Shortly after the video went viral, impressed netizens have been making mouthwatering offers to the bold girl

A little girl has been offered a scholarship and cash gifts after participating in a rally held for Nigerian presidential aspirant, Peter Obi.

In a viral video, the little girl rocked her green and white outfit to the rally as she marched along with other people.

Little girl gets scholarship over 'Obidient' rally Photo Credit: Yvonne Chiamaka Godspower

Source: Facebook

At one point, someone lifted her and she stole the show as everyone cheered her with so much joy and excitement.

Little girl gets scholarship offer

The little girl's boldness impressed netizens who made several promises to her.

A Facebook user, Okey Agu, promised to give her an academic scholarship if he was able to locate her. He pleaded with netizens to provide a means of contacting the parents of the little girl.

In the same vein, another Facebook user shared her chats with her boss who offered to do a 'giveaway' for the little girl who impressed him.

Netizens applaud bold little girl who joined 'Obidient' rally

Iwuchukwu Nwokporo wrote:

"Like I've watched this video over and over again. There's something about this child, the enthusiasm, energy and joy is just soothing to behold. From the way she raised her hands to the way she wave the flag to the way she was dancing and cheering with the crowd. Ah thats an old soul in a young body. I'm happy someone has seen her."

Zika Zika wrote:

"Waoooo congrats am happy for her I was there life she's so amazing get vibe God bless you. I was there live she's loved she's among the million match in Asaba."

Sylvester Chimezie said:

"That dude that lifted her up was the real deal."

Precious Patrick added:

"May God continue to bless uu. We need more of u in this our country."

See chats below:

Girl sacked at work for joining 'Obidient' rally gets scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady, Regina Ledum, who was sacked from her job for attending a rally organised in honour of the the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi in Port Harcourt, Rivers state has been given employment and scholarship by a pastor.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM), came to the rescue of Regina after her story went viral on social media.

Taking to his verified Facebook page to share the development, Apostle Chinyere disclosed that her name will be added to the list of OPM local scholarship beneficiaries till she graduates from school.

Source: Legit.ng