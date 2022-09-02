Luck has smiled on a girl sacked from her job for joining a political procession in honour of Peter Obi

The young lady was fired by her bosses for participating in the political rally held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital

She has been offered a job and scholarship by Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry

Port Harcourt - A young lady, Regina Ledum, who was sacked from her job for attending a rally organised in honour of the the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi in Port Harcourt, Rivers state has been given employment and scholarship by a pastor.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM), came to the rescue of Regina after her story went viral on social media.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere comes to the rescue of the girl sacked for being 'OBIdient'. Photo credit: Omega Power Ministry

Regina had said she was sacked as a receptionist in a hotel after returning from the rally.

She said in a trending video:

“I was just sacked from work two days ago because I went out for Obidient 2 million March in Port Harcourt. I work in a hotel as a receptionist. That very day was my day off.”

How Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere intervened

Taking to his verified Facebook page to share the development, Apostle Chinyere disclosed that her name will be added to the list of OPM local scholarship beneficiaries till she graduates from school.

He added that the girl has also been given immediate employment at his water factory with N40,000 as salary which is double the N20,000 she earned before.

