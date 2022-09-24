A young man caused quite a stir on social media after revealing that he has two years remaining to spend Ghc 2 billion (N85 billion)

Sharing a video capturing him at different points in time, the man begged netizens to put him in prayers

He has decided to make everyone proud and dedicate the remaining days of his life to helping the needy

A young man simply identified as Kwame America has appealed to netizens to pray for him as he has limited time on earth.

According to Kwame, he has two years remaining to spend Ghc 2 billion (N85 billion).

He now wants to help the poor and needy. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kwameeamerica

In a video he made the revelations via TikTok, Kwame is seen throwing money from atop a car. In another scene, he is seen giving edibles to a family.

The Ghanaian said he will dedicate the rest of his life to making people proud and helping the poor as well as the needy.

He could be seen in another scene operating a laptop with a calabash behind it on a bed. He urged netizens to drop their account details for help. Another chilling scene also showed in engaging in ritual-like activity.

user1306226882921 said:

"If only that's your dream to help the needy ones, may their plan be in vain, bro continue with your work and God will be with you."

Judith Christopher said:

"Have faith , pray and seek for God' mercy.

"Keep helping."

augustine obi142 said:

"I'm in school but financially I'm lacking behind please help me."

user2312722311458 said:

"l pray for you may the almighty God protect you."

Sunshine said:

"May Jehovah have mercy on you and keep you for his glory."

Man with 2 years to spend N8 billion flaunts assets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who has 2 years to spend N8 billion had shown off his assets.

The young man identified as guccilord26 on TikTok claimed that he has only two years left to spend N8 billion. In a video, he flaunted a new mansion that he allegedly acquired in Banana Island. He however did not state what will happen to him after the two years must have elapsed.

"EFCC should get ready cause I have only 2 years to spend N8 billion", he wrote while flaunting assets.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as netizens storm the comments section to share their thoughts.

