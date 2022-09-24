A young man who is into disc jockey, DJ AUSJ has taken the internet by storm after a video of him emerged online

DJ AUSJ is a blind man, but he has mastered the art of entertaining people with the mastery behind the wheels of steel

Video of his performance during a talent hunt show has thrilled most people online as they dropped encouraging words for him

A talented young man who is visually impaired, DJ AUSJ, has wowed many social media with the display of his unimaginable talents.

DJ AUSJ is one of the 9ja Spirit Talent Hunt contestants, and he showcased what he's got by giving the judges and audience a fantastic mix of good music.

Blind DJ delivers quality performance. Credit: @IAMcomfort3

The people who witnessed his performance were swept off their feet as he mesmerised them despite his obvious sight condition.

Videos of his performance have also made it to social media, and Nigeria cannot but hail his unbelievable genius.

Watch the video below:

Watch another video of his performance below:

Nigerians react to DJ AUSJ's videos

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to DJ AUSJ's performance video during the talent hunt show, most of them commended him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ogemcjossy:

"Apparently, he has no sight, but sure has vision God bless him!"

Business_registrationng:

"I gat goosebumps all over my body."

Iam_rankingmiles:

"Who noticed when he play that Machala. Everybody mad!"

AK2night:

"What did I just watch? Amazing talents from this young man despite his condition."

Zayxon_tech:

"I don't think you have seen a blind man play piano before, just because they are blind doesn't mean they can't do tasks like this, it's all down to muscle memory."

Callme_faceless:

"This guy plays better than most DJs with Eyes TRUE OR FALSE."

