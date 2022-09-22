A young man identified as guccilord claims he has only two years left to spend a whooping sum of N8 million

The young man shared a video via TikTok flaunting mansions and cars which he claimed belonged to him

Several social media users trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts about the video

A young man has caused a frenzy on social media after claiming that he just acquired a house in banana island.

The young man identified as guccilord26 on TikTok claimed that he has only two years left to spend N8 billion.

Two years to spend N8 billion Photo Credit: @guccilord26

In a video he flaunted a new mansion which he allegedly acquired in banana island. He however did not state what will happen to him after the two years must have elapsed.

"EFCC should get ready cause I have only 2 years to spend N8 billion", he wrote while flaunting assets.

Social media users react to viral video

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as netizens storm the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some curious people tried to get to the bottom of the story, others were more interested in getting properties from him.

@ceelovly875 said:

"Stay positive guy na God get final say for everybody life."

@dannycashier12 wrote:

"Bro help your boy.Any amount."

@chidubelouis commented:

"Then Help the needy with money."

@gregoryflet said:

"Normally if I ask you for help now u go wyn me."

@willypotvi asked:

"Boss pls help my life. I will like to have a conversation with you so you know how hard it is for me. And pls bro follow back so i go fit text u pls."

@lu_cy565 wrote:

"Boss abeg help your boy. I don follow you abeg follow back make we talk."

@ayoze712 added:

"Sapa choke for my side boss Shey make I dm hunger dey wire me I swear."

Watch the video below:

15-year-old boy buys expensive whip worth N36 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 15-year-old boy who has only five years to live walked into a car dealership to purchase his dream car.

Temmyy who shared the story via Twitter, said the little boy priced a car worth a huge sum of N36 million. The car dealer got scared of the situation and got the police involved.

During the query, the young lad revealed he has only 5 years to live and would love to enjoy his life to the fullest before he dies. This scared the police officers and car vendors who quickly pulled back and allowed the boy to pay for his dream ride.

Source: Legit.ng