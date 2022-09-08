A young man has appreciated his kind and jovial uncle who was there for him during his university days

According to the appreciative man, his uncle had given him tomato sauce and a tin of jam on his first day at school

To pay back his kindness, the young man bought him an expensive phone and presented it to him in a viral video

A TikTok user identified as Rich Wenyana bought an expensive phone to appreciate his generous uncle.

Rich said his uncle helped him when he was in university and also offered him tomato sauce and a tin of jam on his first day at university.

A video showed the appreciative nephew handing an expensive new phone to his uncle who immediately got excited.

The happy man unboxed the phone and looked at it with so much admiration while laughing hysterically. According to Rich, his uncle immediately called people to tell them that he is finally using a 'touch screen' mobile phone.

Sharing the video via TikTok, Rich said:

"On my first day in university, he gave me tomato sauce and a tin of jam. My favourite uncle. Appreciate them while they are still alive."

Netizens applaud Rich for his appreciation of uncle

Social media users have showered praises on Rich for remembering his kind uncle.

@proud_eritrean said:

"Guy you can't believe if I tell you what happened, am calling you by touch screen mobile, could you believe that."

@maipelooremeng wrote:

"The whole village will know about the new phone even the goats."

@user79790511 noted:

"Uncle just made my day, I bought mine one but jealous wf took it."

@natashaboityy commented:

"Trust me everytime he tells people that yu bought it. Definitely a cup of blessings gon be poured into your life."

@maya_gee1 said:

"I became emotional imagining the day when he had nothing bt tomato sauce and jam to give to u & all he had was a heart wishing u well. Our uncles."

@ntoshyblaque noted:

"I can't hear a word he is saying but I can definitely feel the joy and happiness in his voice."

