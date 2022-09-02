A Nigerian man who is a Keke Napep rider has expressed deep joy after looking back on the day he finished paying his higher purchase

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man proudly stormed the streets with the whip as he flashed the keys to the camera

His friends and well-wishers took to the comment section of the post to wish him well, with some telling him he will soon buy Benz

Photos of Nigerian Keke Napep rider celebrating his success after paying for the tricycle. Photo credit: TikTok/@ejimaudo1comedy042.

This is my first key, I'm expecting more keys

In a video he shared on TikTok, the young man said it was his first vehicle even as he said more will come in the future.

His friends and people who the video touched took to the comment section to appreciate his hard work and to also wish him well.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@scholar3 said:

"Congratulations my brother is not easy ooo."

@NELSONARMSTRONG2 commented:

"I love your courage, never be ashamed to advertise what put foods to your table."

@YÂGÂN commented:

"Wow, you are good in taking care of things. Big congrats! More grace."

@Anthony Mario said:

"I admire how proud you are of this, God will bless you more sooner than expected... Keep going don't stop."

@user1359984521247

"May your dream come true. Your dream is to drive Benz so shall it be, so far you're working and not lazy. God will do it for you Amen."

