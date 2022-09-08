A Nigerian PhD holder who lives in the United Kingdom has shared insights into what it takes to live abroad

According to the man named Jaja, his salary per calendar month is around N758,000 but he spends around N636,000 on bills

His revelation has stirred reactions among Nigerians on Twitter with some tackling him for complaining

A Nigerian man who lives in the UK has said people who are currently relocating from Nigeria to the country will dive into the cost of living crisis happening there.

According to the man named Jaja, people who currently live in the UK are struggling due to the high cost of living.

According to Jaja, the cost of living in the UK has risen. Photo credit: @JajaPhD and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Jaja who is a PhD holder was however called out by a tweeter user who accused him of complaining too much without revealing how much he earns.

How much I earn versus how much I spend on bills in the UK

Jaja replied by tabling his salary per month and how much he spends on bills. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Those who are planning to japa from Nigeria to UK this 4th quarter are literally diving straight into a cost of living crisis.

"Those who have lived here and are somewhat settled are struggling a lot. May God provide for us all.

"My current salary pcm is around £1550 after deductions. My total monthly expenses are around £1300 excluding savings. I hope this helps."

Uk is one of the choice destinations for Nigerians relocating abroad.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

@_Nache_1 said:

"You people always complain about cost of living in UK but let us know how much you are being paid in your job and how much is your expenses."

@davidfatunmbi commented:

"One of my older friends who has a home in London left the UK to Lagos earlier this year because, according to her, the costs of living were likely to keep getting worse in the UK and that she could cope better in Nigeria. It looks like she saw the future."

Nigerian man becomes US citizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who relocated to the US became a citizen over there.

The man named Mayor Kings shared impressive photos of the moment he took his oath of citizenship.

He however said he had a humble beginning and did so many small jobs before his success.

Source: Legit.ng