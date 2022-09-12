A Nigerian business lady has shared a video of shops going for over N2m and N800,000 yearly rent in Ikota, Lagos state

Filming a particular shop, she said the lady who used to sell there a year ago packed out due to lack of customers

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video could relate with the clip as they wondered why the rents are so expensive

A Nigerian lady known as Merrygold Onunwa has done a short video of shop rents in Ikota area of Lagos state.

At the beginning of her clip, she showed a shop which she claimed goes for around N2.5 million per year. Merrygold said that the lady who was occupying the space packed out because business did not go well.

Many people said that the high cost of rent in Lagos in unnecessary. Photo source: TikTok/@merrygoldonunwa

Don't be deceived

She statedd that the people who come to Ikota anew always feel like the place is booming because parking spaces are always occupied.

The reverse is the case according to her because people who frequent the place already the know the shops they are visiting to buy things.

Electricity and security bills

Merrygold said that shops in the inner street goes for N800,000 per year. Aside the rent, the tenant will have to pay electricity and security bills.

"Look at empty shops, so expensive. But when you come, you will not see a place to park. Don't be deceived..."

Watch her video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Marach Official said:

"Then when they finally get one customer wey miss road they’ll use the rent of one year to sell the market."

AdaChukwu said:

"Lagos and their….expensive life that’s not even necessary."

Wolf Of Wall Street said:

"If you depend on social media to sell, you might as well use your house as ur office n have your goods stored at a joint-warehouse with other traders."

jamesamos161 said:

"They forget that social media platforms has become a virtual store that makes some businesses thrive even without a physical store."

Ngwa Didaicus said:

"the two times I entered that place, I thought maybe they're renting it for 250k because everywhere dry. I always wonder why people rent at the back."

Brenniey Brenda

"u are very rite not only ikota most places here in island, like their shops are expensive so as their item and this make dem suffer low sales."

Nigerian opened shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another Nigerian lady made a video showing a shop she opened her for herself. She titled the business opening "The process".

People could be seen working on the interior of the shop to make it ready for business. She panned her camera around the place to show that everything was getting set.

Seconds into the video, the floor of the shop was all tiled. The cabinet to keep things in the salon was all set up.

