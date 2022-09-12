A young lady has shocked the internet with the photos of the dirty environment in which her boyfriend lives

The lady named Faith has vowed not to return to the place even as some internet users asked her to go back and clean it for him

Others who reacted asked if the boyfriend keeps animals such as dogs because the place looks so unkempt

Social media users are reacting to photos of a dirty room shared by a Nigerian lady who says it belongs to her boyfriend.

According to the young lady named Faith, she will never return to the house again because of how dirty it looks.

Some people have asked her to help clean the room. Photo credit: @justfa1th.

Source: Twitter

Go and clean it for him, some people tell Faith

She has been asked to help the young man clean his room since it is the proper thing to do for her man.

But some internet users are of the view that the young man who owns the room may be a rearer of dogs.

This is because of how dirty the place looks, like a pig pen.

Things seen in Nigerian man's dirty room

A peep into the room shows the tiles looking unmopped for ages.

The kitchen looks like no one has cooked inside it for months. People have been shocked by the photos.

See the tweet below:

Tweeter users react

@Irunnia_ said:

"I want to believe this is cruise and not actually someone's house."

@Adekunle_Sky commented:

"It's someone's house bro...not everyone is living a comfortable life, like you ooo....a day meal isn't affordable for some people, just thank God for your own."

@nne_o_mah said:

"Tomorrow, he'll come out and say a woman came to his house and she couldn't do chores. Na them! The neat ones don't even make noise. Their houses are already neat before you step in."

@Nash68090329 reacted:

"As a woman I'm sure you would've put the place in order a lil bit of your touch and everything would be sparkling, with your midas touch but I guesse it also says a lot about you."

@OGBdeyforyou asked

"Your boyfriend dey rear dog?

Source: Legit.ng