The Oyinbo lady who shocked everyone by hawking walnuts in the streets of Lagos has come out to narrate what she went through on that day

She said she liked the experience she had but confirmed how hard it is for people to be carrying wares around on their heads

The new video has excited many Nigerians who have praised her for connecting with the local culture despite being a foreigner

After hawking walnuts in the streets of Lagos, Pia, the Oyinbo lady has captured the hearts of Nigerians.

She has shared a new video explaining how business went on that day and why she did what she did.

Pia, the Oyinbo lady who hawked walnuts praises hawkers. Photo credit: TikTok/@majiq.pia.

Source: UGC

According to Pia, she wanted to connect with the people and see what it feels like hawking under the sun.

She also confirmed how hard it is to do such business and praised those doing it. Nigerians find her charming personality completely irresistible.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Meanwhile, Nigerians took to the comment section to shower encomiums on Pia. One of them did not hesitate to tell her how Nigerians love her and how she is becoming Nigerian. Here are a few of the comments:

@Kuzari said:

"I saw you that very day when I was in the car and I felt like hugging you warmly."

Por2gez Princess commented:

"I was like this girl is wild… I love it Pia! It’s great that you are fully emerging yourself in Nigeria."

@Abel commented:

"You are the best! Your man is a lucky man. You are welcome to Nigerian. We love you."

@_Anne_O said:

"You are loving life in Nigeria and embracing everything making the most of your time there and showing how beautiful it is."

@Jane said:

"Thank you dear l have now officially named you Naanzem. You are becoming a Nigerian. Keep it up."

Oyinbo lady hustles inside Nigerian market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the same lady went to hustle inside a Nigerian market.

In the video seen online, she was seen selling food condiments inside the market and assisting market women.

When she posted the video on TikTok, many expressed deep satisfaction with how she is intereacting with people.

Source: Legit.ng