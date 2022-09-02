A beautiful white lady tired of being unmarried decided to take her relationship to the next level by force

The impatient woman visited her lover at his workplace alongside a pastor and a bridesmaid to demand marriage

Fully dressed in her wedding gown, she asked her lover to get married to him on the spot or forget about the relationship

There was serious drama at Target outlet in Las Vegas after a young woman walked in to demand marriage from her husband.

She was dressed in full wedding attire as she moved straight to her husband asking him to get married to her immediately.

Lady in wedding gown storms boyfriend's workplace Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

She came into the store alongside her bridesmaid and a young man whom she revealed was a pastor.

She held a flower bouquet as she stormed the outlet to shock her husband with a wedding proposal.

She went ahead to threaten to leave the relationship if he refuses her offer.

Reacting to this, her lover pleaded with her to come outside so they can settle the situation more appropriately.

Massive reactions trail viral video

Bcr said:

"What pastor agreed to this."

Angelkarri1458 stated:

"Haha. The relationship of 15 years be like marry me now. Her boyfriend no wan lose job."

Ci.ndy8802 wrote:

"D relationship has overdued! The expiring day has arrived. It's her lover's reaction for me."

Iyanuoluwaadebola reacted:

"Is this a prank?"

Pinky.parker.102 noted:

"Is d best friend with d flower for me."

2384.emmanuel commented:

"Pastor: what choice do I have."

Josephsuberu reacted:

"What is this? Is it by Force? Anyways we don't know the behind the scenes."

Sylvanajohnn commented:

"This one don ment finish."

Aminatou8028 said:

"She’s forcing the guy to marry her she’s crazy y’all."

Watch the video below:

