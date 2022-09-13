A young man recently called off his wedding to his fiancee over suspicion that she's cheating on him

The bride-to-be had returned home with an iPhone 13 Pro Max which she claimed was given to her by a family member

Despite being asked severally by her husband-to-be to disclose the identity of the giver, she refused

A young man has cancelled his wedding after his fiancee failed to reveal who bought her an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The couple who got engaged to each other were getting set to tie the knot when the lady came home with an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Man calls off wedding over iPhone 13 Pro Max Photo Credit: @Ming Yeung / Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Her curious lover asked who got the expensive phone for her and she insisted that it was a family member.

When asked further to disclose the name of the family member, the lady refused and this infuriated her lover who immediately cancelled the wedding.

The story was shared on social media by @Rita_Amy who claimed to be a friend of the heartbroken man.

Netizens share their thoughts

@iamayotomii said:

"He dey avoid future catastrophe. It’s not that hard to tell who bought it. A broken relationship is better than a broken marriage."

@yahayajubril wrote:

"He just avoided a calamity in the future by discontinuing the wedding."

@usern92ll4x9f3 commented:

"The seems to be too fast sef. He should have waited till the wedding day n not show up."

@parye23 noted:

"He did the right thing by cancelling the wedding because if he goes ahead he will cry in the long run."

@maryiyoha added:

"She should be able to say the name of the family member that but the phone."

@cyrilleolinga said:

"He has been foreseeing a future calamity in his marriage encouraged by the refusal of the woman to disclose the iPhone 13 gifted."

@natho822 stated:

"Believe me, it might not be any of her family members that bought that phone for her. If it was, what's so hard in telling the husband to be.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng