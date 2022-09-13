A Nigerian lady has shared her joy online after being promoted from an 'ordinary cleaner' to madam of the house

While showing off her baby bump, the excited woman revealed how she started off as a cleaner at her lover's house

Subsequently, her boss fell in love with her and her position in his house was elevated to being the madam

A pregnant young woman has flaunted her baby bump online while sharing her unique love story.

According to the woman identified as simplisauce on TikTok, she had a choice to either sell her body to men or became a cleaner after secondary school.

Cleaner gets pregnant for her boss Photo Credit: @simplisauce

Source: UGC

She chose to become a cleaner and after a few months, her boss fell deeply in love with her.

The young lady subsequently got pregnant for him and her status got elevated to 'madam of the house'. However, she revealed that he hasn't married her yet.

Sharing a video via; and TikTok, she said:

"From ordinary cleaner to madam of the house. After secondary school, I was left with two options. Do ho0kup or get a decent job. I made a poor choice, started a cleaning job in this same house. 2 months into the job, oga started making passes at me. I thought it was man being a man. Little did I know it was God's hand upon my life."

In another video, she was seen lying on the bed as her lover sprayed wads of cash on her. She bragged about being woken up with cash every morning.

Mixed reactions trail video

@speciallove91 said:

"Na so another house girl go still come."

@jojaxon wrote:

"Hmmm you sure say the main MADAM no dey outside country so oooo. Think am well oo."

@jennyeventsandcakes stated:

"Congratulations dear please o give me decoration job when the time comes biko."

@mihzberryola reacted:

"Abeg employ me na. I wan check something make GOD wey do am for you do for me too. I don too suffer."

@classicesther8 remarked:

"Why is this story giving me YouTube vibes. The house girl who later becomes Oga wife."

@maryemmanuel162 added:

"What of oga wife? I hope oga never marry before sha?"

Source: Legit.ng