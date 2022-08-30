A photographer knew he had crossed the line of his job after his newly married client tackled him during a wedding shoot

In a bid to take the best shots, the photographer posed with the bride romantically to show the groom a practical example

However, the photographer's action didn't sit well with the groom who quickly pushed him away from his lover without hesitation

A photographer has received heavy backlash from netizens following his 'unacceptable' act with a bride during a wedding photoshoot.

The photographer was hired by a newlywed couple who wanted him to be in charge of their photoshoot.

However, during the shoot, the photographer made a move which was not acceptable to the groom.

Just to get the best photos, the photographer had gone close to the bride to pose with her while the groom watched.

He held the bride from the back in a manner which the groom faulted. The groom looked at him with a stern face and pushed him off his woman.

Netizens share their thoughts

Bcr_ said:

"Wahala! He was trying to demonstrate what the groom was supposed to do."

Ms_jibbie wrote:

"God save u say Na cool guy b the groom, some people go don deck am."

Meet_mimi_ reacted:

"Oga photo, demonstrate with ur mouth. We will "hear" the demonstration."

Sammybigname50 questioned:

"What is the meaning of that."

Purely_daylight commented:

"The babe nor see am for mirror? Why she come dey pretend mtcheeew."

King_bestty007 stated:

"What n*nsense demonstration is that?"

Black_veil565 said:

"As a photographer, you have no right to touch your model unless she permits."

Black_veil565 noted:

"So unprofessional."

Mangroveceo remarked:

"Even at that the photographer didn't act professionally."

Mc_mrpope added:

"Some people don't respect boundaries. If i slap you now, you will receive coordination."

