A Nigerian man in the United States army recently sparked controversy online after surprising his fiancee at her birthday shoot

The video stirred mixed reactions online as some viewers claimed that the bride didn't seem excited about her lover's sudden arrival

In a recent update, a friend of the lady threw more light on the incident via a WhatsApp chat making rounds online

Mixed reactions have been trailing a viral video of a soldier in the United States army who reportedly flew down to surprise his lover during her photoshoot.

According to viral reports, the young man flew into Nigeria unannounced to visit his fiancee who was getting set for a photoshoot.

Reacting to the video, social media users raised concerns as most people claimed that the bride didn't seem excited by the impromptu visit.

In an update, a friend of the lady has now revealed via a WhatsApp chat that it was not a surprise visit.

She shared loved-up videos of the couple and revealed that they both came for the photoshoot together and their wedding holds today.

According to her, it was all staged and a 'lie' as they both did the photoshoot together.

The chats were shared on Twitter by @lollypeezle with the caption:

"I thought you all said she's cheating because she no jump untop her man. They are getting married tomorrow. Eyin arinurode olumoran okan."

Social media users share their thoughts

Adekun_pixie said:

"I knew there was something fishy about that video. The bride's reaction looked fake."

Defemmi wrote:

"Wonderful. Their head no correct then, because which one be lie say he just fly come."

Sunny Dina reacted:

"Bro no need to stress yourself. No one can have a wedding tomorrow and arrive on a trip of over 10hrs. Surprise for a wedding of next day. Jargons dey their head."

Tailor Mushroom reacted:

"But how come he is flying to surprise her when wedding is tomorrow? Wo I've not had light since yesterday so I no wan argue plenty make my battery no die quick."

Jennifer Pearl commented:

"No dey believe social media una no dey hear."

See tweet below:

