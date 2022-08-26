The relationship between a student and his teacher plays a vital role in the child's success as well as the tutor's enjoyment of the job.

Some teachers have gone on to create beautiful moments with their students, some of which found their way to social media and melted hearts.

Beautiful teacher and student moments that went viral. Photo Credit: TikTok/@tit_apps3, @stjrbu

Source: UGC

Legit.ng revisits some heartwarming teacher-student moments that warmed hearts on social media and went viral.

1. Schoolboy proposes to his teacher

A video of a bold black student on one knee proposing marriage to his female teacher surfaced on social media and stirred reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the short clip which appeared to have been for fun, there were several students gathered around them as they anticipated her response.

Schoolboy proposes to his female teacher. Photo Credit: TikTok/@stjrbu

Source: UGC

Surprisingly, the female teacher with a welcoming smile on her face threw her hands in the air as if in jubilation.

This erupted celebration among the students as some rushed to the boy and hugged him.

2. Female teacher dances on assembly ground before students

A female teacher in heels became a viral sensation after a video of her dancing before the students on the assembly ground went viral.

She was actually not the only one dancing as another woman believed to be the principal vibed with her.

The female teacher danced before students on the assembly ground. Photo Credit: @afrodance.intl

Source: Instagram

But the teacher excited the students more with her dance moves.

It is reported that the incident happened at St Andrew High School for girls which is located in Jamaica.

3. Female teacher dances One Leg with her physically challenged student in class

A pretty female teacher earned both criticism and commendations after she posted on TikTok a video of her dancing with her physically challenged student in the class.

The female teacher placed her camera in class and was about to dance when she spotted the student looking at her.

Teacher dances with her physically challenged student. Photo Credit: TikTok/@tit_apps3

Source: UGC

She gestured to him to join her and the two began displaying dance moves in sync with the lyrics of the song titled One Leg. Owing to his physical challenge, the kid couldn't do the leg dance of the song, but the teacher still tried to put smiles on his face with her welcoming showcase.

Female teacher dances with her intelligent students in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female teacher had recorded herself dancing with her intelligent students in school.

The teacher in trousers stood before them like the dance lead as they all copied the same steps as in a choreography. Some students who watched them from the school balcony could be seen trying to also copy their moves.

Some male students also stood on a balcony on the ground floor as they joined the ladies in their dance showcase.

The teacher whose name wasn't disclosed said she teaches economics, government and Christian Religious Studies (CRS).

Source: Legit.ng