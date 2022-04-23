A video of two ladies reportedly principal and vice-principal of a secondary school dancing hard on the assembly ground have got many gushing

While the two thrilled the students with their showcase, the teacher in heels caught the eyes of many with her dancing

The star lady did weird hand and legs moves as well as danced with her shoulders in a style that got students screaming

Social media users have gushed over a video of two supposed school heads vibing hard on the assembly ground.

The dancers identified as the school's principal and vice-principal as seen in the caption of the clip shared by @afrodance.intl on Instagram slugged it out in different moves as they turned the school's assembly ground to a dance floor.

She danced infectiously. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @afrodance.intl

Source: Instagram

The lady on the left stole the show despite rocking heels as she dazzled in weird dance moves.

She used her hands, legs and shoulders in a unique way much to the admiration of the students.

The teacher on the right was no match for the lady on heels.

It is reported that the incident happened at St Andrew High School for girls which is located in Jamaica.

Watch the video below:

Netizens loved it

@roxzijackson said:

"Dam*n this is to awesome to see the connecting with our kids!"

@boldfranny said:

"Ummmmm I want all my educational schools combined REFUND."

@a1beautz_adel said:

"All my principal knows is , miss Ruth ! in my office, right instant!"

@sexykeke004 said:

"That's the vybz need to have fun from time to time n interact wit the students on their level... Helps Alot..."

@shevahroyal said:

"Where were these teachers when I was going to school? Just beaters mi did have."

