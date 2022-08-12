Social media users have reacted to a video of a female teacher dancing in class with her physically challenged student

The teacher started filming in class and gestured to the boy to join her in dancing after noticing him staring at her

The two showed off some dance moves as they tried to act out the lyrics of popular song One Leg by Jay Hover

A teacher caused a huge stir on social media after sharing a video of herself dancing to the popular song One Leg by Jay Hover with a disabled student.

The female teacher placed her camera in class and was about dancing when she spotted the student looking at her.

She gestured to him to join her and the two began displaying dance moves in sync with the lyrics of the song.

Owing to his physical challenge, the kid couldn't do the leg dance of the song, but the teacher still tried to put smiles on his face with her welcoming showcase.

Some netizens criticised the teacher for the song choice, stating that she intended to mock the kid with it. In her defense, the teacher said:

"I am not making fun of the boy.."

Social media reactions

user4065482906437 said:

"All I can see in the lady is that, She is beautiful inside and outside how I wish all teachers can do same."

user mountzion said:

"God really bless you and fulfil all your promises Always do this to keep him happy."

phil said:

"All those saying that he is not making fun of him, just say th truth and be free, ok why is she not using another song but this particular one."

ndinani said:

"Teacher and child relationship improves a child's academic performance. This act makes the boy feel welcome and enjoy being at school."

Aureliagwen said:

"She is not making fun of him she just trying to make the boy feel he can do what other can do regardless of his condition."

