A couple who work in the hospital took to the dance floor to show off accurate moves recently, but something interesting happened

As they prepared to commence their impressive dance, a dog entered the stage and opted to join in the dance party

The man held the dog and it clung to him apparently refusing to go but the woman quickly pushed it off as they continued to dance

A dog obviously wanted to have a piece of the excitement in the air when it strayed into a video and disrupted a dance session of a couple.

The lovely couple who both work in the hospital were seen preparing themselves to launch out their dance moves but were interrupted by the lovely dog.

The lovely dog wanted to be part of the show. Photo credit: TikTok/@sibiaokemwa.

Dog wants to dance too

In a 15 seconds TikTok video they shared, the dog jumped into the stage and held onto the man and apparently wanted to be curdled.

But the woman won't have the dog disrupting their lovely moment as she quickly dragged it off and they continued dancing.

Good dancers Mayokun's song

Despite the dog incident, there was no doubt that the couple are good dancers.

The couple shook their bodies to Show Me Your Jigger Lemme See by Mayokun. The woman however appeared to be more enthusiastic about the dance than the man.

She bent nicely and shook her waist to the viral song while the man merely swung from one side to the other.

Both of them were dressed in their scrubs showing that they were on shift since they work in the hospital.

Watch the video below:

