A video of a marriage proposal involving a schoolboy and his female teacher has surfaced on social media

In the video, the black boy boldly went on one knee before the female teacher in the presence of other students

His surprise proposal sent the students into a frenzy, while the teacher threw her hands in the air in excitement

A schoolboy proposed to his white female teacher in a video that has got many people talking.

The short clip shared on TikTok by @stjrbu showed the boy in a white and black uniform on one knee and with a ring put forward as he proposed to the teacher.

The teacher threw her hands in the air in excitement. Photo Credit: TikTok/@stjrbu

The boy's bold move elicited wild cheers from the students who were present at the scene.

He stunned the teacher

As the stunned teacher made to turn away, the black boy got up and again faced her with the ring, while on one knee again.

A girl could be heard in the background urging the teacher to say yes.

As the cheers from the students continued, the teacher surprisingly threw her hands in the air without accepting the ring.

When she did this, the boy got up and was hugged by jubilant male students. It is not clear the institution it happened in or whether or not the proposal was a joke.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

MoJo007 said:

"Great sympatic teacher, my gosh is she besutiful and humorful."

sophiefarrell37 said:

"Omg I can’t believe you are actually going to propose to a teacher."

{Queenbeelizzy} said:

"Bro is like 16 and his teacher is like 47 so the age gape isn’t that bid it’s just like 31 years I think."

dux • Follows You said:

"Emmanuel Macron married his teacher and later became president of his country. Anything is possible if you go for it."

nargoose . said:

"Am I the only one noticing the boy crying behind the teacher."

