Okeke Stephanie fixes Plaster of Paris (POP) overhead ceiling for a living despite the heavy criticisms she faced

The young lady said she is proud of her job and advised ladies to go into crafts instead of selling their bodies

In an exclusive interview with LegitTV, Stephanie spoke about her job and how great it has been for her since she started

A Nigerian lady, Okeke Stephanie, has attracted massive attention after showing off her handiwork.

The pretty lady, based in Delta state, fixes Plaster of Paris (POP) overhead ceiling for a living and has been making money from it.

In an interview with LegitTV, Stephanie revealed that she lost her mother at a young age, and her father kicked against her decision to go into the POP business.

Nigerian lady fixes POP overhead ceiling

Source: Original

Her father insisted that it was a man's job and advised her to look for something else to do.

Stephanie said she was also advised by a friend to go into illegal business, but she turned down the suggestion. According to Stephanie, she would rather do a hard job than sell her body.

She advised ladies into hook-up to desist because it is more profitable to have a craft that pays well.

Stephanie reveals other skills

The beautiful lady said she doesn't only fix POP; she is also an actress and featured in some Nollywood movies.

She also stated that she learnt hairdressing and nail fixing when she was younger because her family didn't support the POP business.

Nigerians applaud Stephanie

De_adeyinka said:

"God bless her hustle."

_gwen24 wrote:

"God bless her."

Nwokoye_spa wrote:

"Wow. Her contact information if want offer contracts. She needs to celebrate."

Lordotunba commented:

"For this job she needs atleast an N95 mask to reduce the chemicals she’s inhaling. Protect yourself from lung cancer."

Positive_ayoola noted:

"Keep it up dear big contract is coming."

Watch the video below:

