Beautiful Lady who Fixes POP Overhead Ceiling Transforms and Slays in Video, People Hail Her
People

Beautiful Lady who Fixes POP Overhead Ceiling Transforms and Slays in Video, People Hail Her

by  Ankrah Shalom
  • A Nigerian lady identified as Okeke Stephanie has been hailed online for venturing into a tough career path
  • Stephanie, who fixes POP overhead white ceiling, said she was discouraged by her father when she first showed interest
  • However, the determined lady started the job and right now, her father and others who kicked against it are proud of her

Okeke Stephanie, a strong Nigerian lady from Delta state, fixes Plaster of Paris (POP) overhead ceiling for a living.

Stephanie said she tolled the career path despite facing criticisms at her early beginnings for doing a "man's job".

Beautiful lady fixes POP overhead ceiling Photo Credit: BBC Pidgin / Afoma82
According to Stephanie, her father and aunty were not happy with her choice of job. They asked her to do something else while noting that fixing the POP ceiling is not a woman's job.

Stephanie continued learning the job till she became a professional. According to her, the people who criticised her are now proud of her.

Although the job makes her look untidy, Stephanie maintained that it doesn't stop her from slaying when necessary.

Stephanie speaks about her challenge

The young lady lamented bitterly that some people see her and assume she cannot do the job because she is a woman.

She always tries to satisfy her customers so they can believe she is good at the job.

Nigerians hail Stephanie

Abiolaamao said:

"Nigeria has bundles of talents. May God give us good governance."

Jasonsfoodsng wrote:

"Go girl. God bless the works of your hands and make all your dreams come through."

God_own_p.o.p stated:

"Thank you so much."

Ochonojone wrote:

"Beautiful and hardworking."

Silverderaasogbon said:

"Nice1 girl."

Kriomami remarked:

"What an inspiration!! Go girl."

Ib.flora noted:

"Wow impressive! My dear well done."

Ogesbakedtreats said:

"Work na work jare, welldone sis."

Watch the video shared by BBC Pidgin below:

Source: Legit.ng

