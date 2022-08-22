A Nigerian lady identified as Okeke Stephanie has been hailed online for venturing into a tough career path

Stephanie, who fixes POP overhead white ceiling, said she was discouraged by her father when she first showed interest

However, the determined lady started the job and right now, her father and others who kicked against it are proud of her

Okeke Stephanie, a strong Nigerian lady from Delta state, fixes Plaster of Paris (POP) overhead ceiling for a living.

Stephanie said she tolled the career path despite facing criticisms at her early beginnings for doing a "man's job".

Beautiful lady fixes POP overhead ceiling Photo Credit: BBC Pidgin / Afoma82

Source: Instagram

According to Stephanie, her father and aunty were not happy with her choice of job. They asked her to do something else while noting that fixing the POP ceiling is not a woman's job.

Stephanie continued learning the job till she became a professional. According to her, the people who criticised her are now proud of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although the job makes her look untidy, Stephanie maintained that it doesn't stop her from slaying when necessary.

Stephanie speaks about her challenge

The young lady lamented bitterly that some people see her and assume she cannot do the job because she is a woman.

She always tries to satisfy her customers so they can believe she is good at the job.

Nigerians hail Stephanie

Abiolaamao said:

"Nigeria has bundles of talents. May God give us good governance."

Jasonsfoodsng wrote:

"Go girl. God bless the works of your hands and make all your dreams come through."

God_own_p.o.p stated:

"Thank you so much."

Ochonojone wrote:

"Beautiful and hardworking."

Silverderaasogbon said:

"Nice1 girl."

Kriomami remarked:

"What an inspiration!! Go girl."

Ib.flora noted:

"Wow impressive! My dear well done."

Ogesbakedtreats said:

"Work na work jare, welldone sis."

Watch the video shared by BBC Pidgin below:

Female barber shows off amazing talent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a creative female Nigerian barber with the Twitter handle @OgechiOkoye7 has gone online to reveal one of her works. Sharing photos of a boy with a fine haircut, the lady stated that the boy was quite a handful as she worked on his hair.

The lady identified as Babygirl celebrity barber on Twitter added that despite her trouble, the kid's hair turned out great. The kid's hairline looked perfect after she was done. In one of the snaps she shared, the boy placed his cheek on her palm with his eyes closed as if he was sleeping.

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 4,000 likes with more than 30 quoted replies.

Source: Legit.ng