Famous international Nigerian dancer and influencer Korra Obidi gets into an online fight with a fan who asked her to cover her body and give her life to Christ

The fan had slammed Korra during a live video session and said that she needs to change her ways and return to Christ

However, the dancer responded by asserting that by dressing up in scanty clothing, she's doing God's work

Popular Nigerian dancer and social media influencer Korra Obidi trends online after she got in a fight with a troll who asked her to stop wearing revealing clothes and give her life to Christ.

The dancer was at a pool during a recent live online session when she got in an altercation with a fan who chided her for always dressing scantily and visually enticing.

However, Korra responded to the fan's criticism in an assertive manner, saying by dressing the way she does, she's doing God's work and can't change her ways.

The recently divorced entertainer has always been popular for her edgy fashion sense, which might be why the fan deemed it fit to speak out against it.

Watch a clip of the back and forth between Obidi and the troll below:

See the reactions Korra's response generated online:

@nellynells__:

"You people should leave this girl."

@sauceprince1:

"She is a strong believer of God truly."

@sarrhvinci:

"Omo so she pays for this back to back welfare alawee."

@p_lexy

"you dey mind am, they dont know how they make us look anytime they go and drop dumb comments ,reasoning thru the an*s."

@ejwears_1:

"Let everybody rest abeg, Nigeria is not for the weak again."

Korra Obidi wears a steamy dress as she begins to hunt for a new man

Social media had always been Korra Obidi's best place to seek solace since her messy divorce with her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

The mother of two has constantly been serving her followers content back to back, and the latest is her announcing that her doctors had given her the green light to consider dating again.

Korra shared a video online and noted that the doctors asked her to take her time and look for someone with a huge sense of humour who would also be kind to her daughters.

