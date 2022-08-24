A bright 14-year-old girl has shown that self-confidence is key to obtaining not just one, but two associate degrees

Shania Muhammad made history as the youngest graduate from Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) at 14-year-old

The teenager also earned another associate degree from Langston University and is planning to pursue a master's degree

When Shania Muhammad enrolled in Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC), she was barely a teenager, and now, she is the youngest to graduate from the establishment.

Muhammad, 14, received her associate degree in Diversified Studies at OCCC, where she made history.

But that's not all about her achievements; she graduated with another degree from Langston University and is planning to pursue a master's degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University.

Photos of Shania Muhammad. Credit: @HBCUSports1/The Journal Record

Source: UGC

Aside from being a bright person, Muhammad is also an entrepreneur who launched a clothing line named Smart Girl.

The teen is a published author with a book titled Read, Write, Listen, which highlights the story of how she became one of the youngest African-American college students in the US.

Muhammad was previously home-schooled by her parents before she enrolled in OCCC.

