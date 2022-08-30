Akanbi Kemi, a HND graduate of the Lagos State Polytechnic has been accepted into two universities in USA

Kemi shared her amazing success story on LinkedIn, saying she did not go through masters or any top-up course

Kemi has since moved to USA and is now pursuing a PhD in Information Technology at the University of Cincinnati

It is generally believed by many Nigerians that HND holders are inferior, but a young lady has used it to gain straight PhD admission without going through masters.

The young lady known as Akanbi Kemi shared her astonishing success story on LinkedIn to the amazement of many Nigerians.

Kemi said she got the desired result after her application. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Akanbi Kemi.

Source: UGC

According to Kemi, she graduated from the Lagos State Polytechnic with a Higher National Diploma, HND.

She said she thereafter proceeded to work in the IT sector for many years before deciding to try overseas admission.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kemi commences her PhD studies

Kemi was accepted into North Dakota State University for Computer science, (M.S) and the University of Cincinnati for Information Technology, (Ph.D). She has commenced her studies at the University of Cincinnati.

Sharing her amazing story, Kemi said:

"The journey started June 2021 although stressful, I got the desired result. If you are interested in schooling abroad, do not limit yourself or self-reject.

"The aim of this writeup is to give honour to whom it's due and encourage Polytechnic graduates that we can fly as high as we want, the limitation is just in the mind.

"I graduated from Lagos state Polytechnic, worked in the IT space for some years then proceeded to apply for grad school in the US without any top up or Masters."

Her friends and followers on LinkedIn started showering her with plenty of congratulatory messages after she shared her testimony.

Nigerian tailor bags masters in the UK, celebrates in style

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man named Gbenga Adesanya graduated from a university in the UK.

According to the story, Gbenga also wrote JAMB-UTME 4 times but refused to give up.

His story massively went viral and impressed many hearts on social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng