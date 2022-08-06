Islamiyat Ojelade, a graduate of Science Laboratory Technology from the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro Ogun state has bagged 7 fully funded scholarships in USA

Amazingly, the scholarships will enable her to pursue a PhD degree in Chemistry, a rare feat for HND holders who haven't gone through a master's course

A post she made on LinkedIn says she has accepted one of the offers and is preparing to start her studies at the Florida State University, Tallahassee, Florida, USA

A Nigerian lady named Islamiyat Ojelade has broken all the barriers on her way to bag 7 fully funded scholarships in USA.

Islamiyat is a HND holder who studied Science Laboratory Technology at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro.

Islamiyat is a graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Islamiyat Ojelade.

Source: UGC

A rare feat for HND holders

Ordinarinarily, it would be thought that Islamiyat must have to go through a master's, or pre-masters course before climbing the academic ladder, especially with the HND/Degree dichotomy in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

But it is amazing that the scholarships are for PhD, straight from HND. Her story has gathered a lot of attention on LinkedIn where she shared it.

She wrote:

"Considering the dichotomy between HND and BSc in Nigeria, I was scared and confused on what next to do after my undergraduate studies.

"I am so elated to inform you all that I will be starting my PhD program in Chemistry at the Florida State University, Tallahassee, Florida, USA this Fall, having received full scholarships from 7 universities in the United States of America with my Higher National Diploma in Science Laboratory Technology (Chemistry Major)."

The schools she got into are Florida State University, University of Massachusetts Armherst, University of Kansas, University of Kentucky, University of North Texas, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Marquette University.

LinkedIn users react

Oyakhi Ibhagui said:

"Congratulations Islamiyat Islamiyat Ojelade. Such a great breakthrough. But again, you're the top student from Ilaro, it is hard for a decent US university to ignore you."

Ajibola Faniyi said:

"Congratulations Islamiyat Ojelade. Kindly share your experiences on how you achieved this for other HND holders to know."

Nigerian tailor bags masters in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man named Gbenga Adesanya graduated from a university in the UK.

According to the story, Gbenga also wrote JAMB-UTME 4 times but refused to give up.

His story massively went viral and impressed many hearts on social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng