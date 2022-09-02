A Nigerian lady named Islamiyat Ojelade was recently accepted into seven universities in the United States for her PhD. She had only a Higher National Diploma, HND.

Getting into the prestigious schools she got into without going through a masters program is considered a rare feat.

Islamiyat got into 7 universities in USA. Photo credit: Islamiyat Ojelade.

Her amazing success got people wanting to know the names of the schools she got into and how she was able to achieve the feat.

Legit.ng presents the list of the universties that accepted Islamiyat and offered her fully-funded scholarships.

Florida State University

One the schools that offer her admission and a fully funded PhD scholarship is the Florida state University.

This school was founded in 1851 and it is located in the State of Florida, USA.

University of Massachusetts Armherst

The second school that accepted Islamiyat Ojelade is the University of Massachusetts Armherst. This is one of the most prestigious schools in the United states.

It was founded on 29th April, 1863 and is one of the most sought after schools for students around the world.

University of Kansas

Also, the University of Kansas found Islamiyat worthy of admission without masters. This school is located in Lawrence, Kansas, USA.

It has a 91% acceptance rate making it a school of choice for international students.

University of Kentucky

Islamiyat was also accepted into the University of Kentucky. Located in Lexington, this school has a 96% acceptdance rate.

The UK was founded in 1865 by John Bryan Bowman as the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Kentucky.

University of North Texas

This is another school that offered Islamiyat admission and a fully funded PhD scholarship with just her HND.

The UNT was founded in 1890 and it parades 13 bachelor's, 94 master's and 37 doctoral degrees with 84% acceptance rate.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Another prestigious school that Islamiyat got into is the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

The school describes itself as America's oldest technological research university, offering bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees.

The RPI has 57% acceptance rate.

Marquette University

This school is a private university which has 82% acceptance rate. It is owned by Catholic Jesuit.

MU is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and it offers more than 80 majors. This school also accepted Islamiyat for her PhD without masters.

