A Nigerian man who worked as a tailor has proceeded with his ambition and graduated with a masters degree from a UK university

The man named Gbenga Lloyd Adesanya was said to have hustled as a tailor in Lagos Island before proceeding to the UK for his masters degree

Photos shared on Facebook show the moment the man bagged his degree from the Nottingham Trent University

Gbenga was said to have written JAMB-UTME four times. Photo credit: Michael Adesanya.

He refused to give up

Gbenga's brother Michael Adesanya shared the inspiring story:

"When my brother’s name was announced yesterday at his graduation, I could neither clap nor shout like others did. I was soaked in deep emotions and memories. Our road has been rough, Gbenga’s has been rougher. But he’s super focus and patient with his big dreams.

"From master of local fashion hustle to Masters in International Fashion Management."

The story adds that Gbenga wrote JAMB four times and worked for seven years as a talior in Lagos before his recent success.

Michael continued:

"Gbenga, thank you for surviving as a still born, thank you writing JAMB 4 times, thank you for being a dedicated local tailor for 7 years. Thank you for showing the world that roadblocks are stepping stones."

Nigerians on Facebook joined in the celebration and congratulated the young man.

Nigerian mum goes back to secondary school, bags WAEC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman went back to secondary school and completed her studies.

Mrs Precious Chioma Ugwoke went back to JS3 in 2018 after she had her last child, deciding to complete her education against all odds.

On the 22nd of June, 2022, she wrote her last WAEC paper which was Government, thereby graduating from secondary school. Her story inspired many people on social media.

