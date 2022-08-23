A young man who spent 12 years in prison has expressed gratitude after receiving donations from people

Abdul Afeez Jubril was reportedly sent to prison over a "mistaken robbery case", and he learnt to launder while in captivity

Kind people made donations for the young man to start a laundering business after hearing his sad story

A Nigerian man identifies as Abdul Afeez Jubril has shared his joy following a kind gesture from Nigerians.

According to Alfulanny Sebilu Nnajat on Facebook, Abdul was sentenced to 12 years in prison over a "mistaken robbery case".

While in prison, Abdul learned how to launder, and this skill helped him after his release from prison.

Nigerians donate for man who spent 12 years in prison Photo Credit: Alfulanny Sebilu Nnajat

Source: Facebook

Kind Nigerians heard his story and donated massively, raising enough money to start a laundering business for Abdul.

Sebilu said on Facebook:

"Thank you all for empowering ABDULAFEEZ JUBRIL to startup a laundering business that he learned in the correctional Center (prison), where he spent 12 years on a mistaken robbery case. Please, he still needs our help to rent a shop and a living apartment. Kindly send your donations to the following Acc. details; 2075440558 SEBILU NNAJAT CONCEPT UBA BANK and as you do may Almighty Allah replenish your pockets in manifolds. Ameen."

In the video shared on Facebook, Abdul posed beside his laundering equipment and thanked Nigerians for supporting him.

Nigerians react as Abdul starts laundering business

Semiat Agoro wrote:

"Jazakumullah kharian thanks so much sir, May Almighty Allah continue to strengthen you in all ways sir."

Livon Halimah wrote:

"May Allah continue to strengthen you Alhaji Al-Fulany! Jazakhumu Lahi Khaeran."

Alhaja Buliq said:

"May Allah Continue to strengthen you sir Al fulany jazakhumu lahi kheeran."

Halima Isah added:

"May Allah reward you and those that contributed abundantly."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng