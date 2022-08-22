Smart Godwin the Nigerian student who gained admission into North Carolina Central University, Durham has thanked Nigerians for their support

Smart got a fully-funded masters scholarship from the university but lacked money for flight ticket to proceed and commence his studies

He ran to Nigerians online asking for help and the money was subsequently raised for him by public-spirited individuals

Smart Godwin, a Nigerian who got a fully-funded scholarship from the North Carolina Central University, Durham, USA is set to proceed with his studies.

Smart had initially lacked money to pay for his flight ticket and accomodation after bagging the scholarship offer.

Nigerians online rallied around Smart. Photo credit: @SmartGodwinMic2.

Source: Twitter

He said in the tweet in which he asked for help:

I have spent almost all my savings on application documents,fees and standardized test and I am left with #300k which is not enough to book Flight ticket travel materials or sort my accommodation expenses.

"I believe with your financial support & push, I'd be able to achieve my dream of becoming a Physics Professor and be of great influence to others coming behind me!"

The money has been raised

The money was raised for him after he ran to Nigerians online and cried for help so that he will not miss the opportunity. He will now proceed to the US where he will pursue a masters degree in Physics.

In a thank you tweet he shared after the money was raised, Smart says:

"I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has given thus far to help me resume early enough to school at North Carolina Central University for my MSc in Physics."

"Because the cost of my flight and accomodation has been raised already, I would like that the donation should end.

"My prayer is that God Almighty will powerfully provide for everyone who went to such lengths to donate their resources to this cause."

See his full tweet below:

