A video of viral TikTok celebrity Khaby Lame driving a truck years ago has amazed people online

Khaby Lame, who presently has over 140 million followers on TikTok, shared the video to inspire people

The young superstar advised people not to give up on their dreams because everything will certainly fall in place

Viral TikTok personality, Khaby Lame, has shared a throwback video of himself driving a truck.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Khaby noted that dreams are valid if they are chased relentlessly.

Months ago, the viral sensation went ahead of Charli D'Amelio on TikTok to become the official king of the social media app.

Khaby Lame shares throwback video driving a truck Photo Credit: Khaby00

Source: Instagram

Khaby, based in Italy, started gaining popularity on the app when he began posting his hilarious video content.

Moments ago, he shared an inspiring throwback video of himself driving a truck, and it has stirred massive reactions online.

Sharing the video, Khaby said:

"Never stop growing and always believe in your dreams."

People react to Khaby's throwback video

Whatsupwithtoolz said:

"This guy, his growth is amazing!"

Itsrosemond stated:

"And he got great height. Everything is possible just believe."

Chic_foreva wrote:

"May Grace Find Me Too Soon."

Zainabmarwa1 reacted:

"Allahu akbar-God is great. Nothing is impossible!"

Foladamian noted:

"I hope and pray I never stop believing In me."

Iamog_seyiate asked:

"What dream tho?"

Kum3333 remarked:

"Grace."

Official_yemirayz added:

"Was Tik tok his dream?"

Watch the video below:

Khaby Lame emerges most followed on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a popular entertainer identified as Khaby Lame had become the king of TikTok due to his massive following on the app.

The TikTok star, who currently has about 142.5 million followers, has overtaken Charli D'Amelio, who used to be the most followed.

Khaby Lame rose to fame on TikTok after sharing hilarious videos showing people the best way to pull off some hacks. In Khaby's videos, he likes to emphasise the stupidity of other content creators’ life hacks by exaggerating their actions and giving them a wide-eyed stare.

Source: Legit.ng