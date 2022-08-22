Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Khalid has been left short of words as he receives his first gift outside of Biggie's house

The artist shared an appreciation video on his Instagram page thanking the fan that gifted him an iPhone 11 Pro max

Khalid said in the clip shared that he was honestly shocked and short of words because such a thing had never happened to him before

An ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) the Level Up edition, Khalid Ismail Ahalu has started to fully live the celebrity lifestyle just weeks after leaving the show, as he receives his first gift from a fan outside the show.

Khalid shared a video on his official Instagram page revealing that he had just received an iPhone 11 Pro max, gifted to him by a fan.

Reality TV star Khalid shares an appreciation video to thank the fan who gifted him an iPhone 11 pro max Photo credit: (@therealkhalid_)

Source: Instagram

The excited former housemate revealed in the video that this was the first time such a thing would happen to him.

He further noted that for him to say he was grateful would be an understatement because his belly at the moment is filled with joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Khalid spoke about the future of his relationship with Daniella, noting that what they shared in the house was real.

He captioned the video with a short message that reads:

"This came in for me this morning and I’m honestly short of words! To whoever this is from, thank you!"

Watch Khalid's appreciation clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the video below:

@jhybo_visualz:

"Energy Energy Opoooor."

@deeyert:

"More r coming inshaAllah we miss seeing u on our screen."

@sheistolla_:

"This is just the beginning of greater things to come !!!❤️❤️."

@uniquesaa:

"This is so sweet ❤️, congratulations Khalid ,you deserve it."

@aminattosi:

"Enjoy fave,this is jus d beginning❤️."

Khalid denies getting down with Daniella in BBNaija house

Legit.ng recalls when the former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Khalid opened up about his relationship and time in Biggie's house.

During an interview with Mz Vixk on BBUnlocked, the reality star cleared the air about the viral clips of himself and Daniella getting freaky under the duvet on multiple occasions.

Khalid and Daniella were caught moving aggressively under the duvet on several occasions during his stay in Biggie's house. However, the young man has denied having any major under-the-duvet moment.

Source: Legit.ng