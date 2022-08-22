Ace Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo stirs up reactions after he shared a video of himself grocery shopping in Canada

The movie star had captioned the clip he shared on his social media page, noting that he is seriously considering relocating to the North American country

He further noted that his reason for considering relocation is tied to the fact of just how comfortable it is to move around and get things done

Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has put his fans on a red alert about his renewed conviction for emigrating from Nigeria.

The role interpreter said this in a post on his official Instagram page, noting that he was considering relocating to Canada.

The ace thespian is currently in Calgary, Canada shared a video of himself shopping for groceries and driving around town while sightseeing.

Ekubo wrote on his page that it seems like he has relocated, but he is unsure if he should do it. He noted that his reason for relocation was just because of the soft life he would be able to live there.

Read Alexx's caption to his post below:

"Wait o! It’s like I’ve relocated to Canada, but i’m not sure yet. Life is too soft here."

Alexx Ekubo celebrates the Iri Ji festival in Canada

Alexx Ekubo, who recently acquired a stunning mansion in Nigeria, revealed in another post that he was in Canada to celebrate the Igbo New Yam Festival with the resident Igbo community in Calgary.

"I had to represent my community at the Calgary Iri Ji (New Yam Festival) over the weekend, it was a beautiful gathering of Igbo’s across board, I felt right at home."

See how people reacted to Ekubo's post about relocating:

@omonioboli:

"Odogwu of Canada ❤️❤️❤️."

@uchennaji:

"Kai ! Lekki traffic misses u, show empathy n return."

@deyemitheactor:

"Alex! Alex! Alex! Cooome home... cooooome hooooome! *blowspowder*."

@mimilistic1:

"That how I felt when I first arrived, my it’s soft because you are visiting…start paying bills you will realize most of your life you will be working to pay bills."

@kelvinwurld:

"If u don relocate just give me that your new crib ."

Alexx Ekubo says he found out the hard way how wealth works

Ace Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo took to his social media page a while back to share sacred advice about life that he only realised as he aged.

The movie star wrote that when he started his career as an actor, all he ever wanted was to live a life of comfort and not necessarily a life of wealth.

However, Alex revealed that along the way, he has discovered that to live a life of comfort, a person has to be wealthy.

