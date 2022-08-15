A Nigerian lady has caused a commotion on social media as she celebrated leaving the country for Canada

The excited lady shared a video as she touched down in Canada and stated that the goal is to remain abroad

She added that she would stay abroad and pray for a better Nigeria and these particular words of hers stirred hilarious reactions

A lady who recently migrated to Canada on a permanent basis has taken to social media to celebrate the development.

The Nigerian lady shared a video via her TikTok handle with the wording, "My japa journey from Nigeria to Canada."

She said the goal is to remain abroad. Photo Credit: TikTok/@phildivina

Source: UGC

The video captured the moment she arrived in Canada and then showed her posing for a picture while being recorded.

And the lady has her goal set out already. According to her, she would stay there and pray for a better Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The goal is to remain abroad and pray for a better Nigeria," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Seko said:

"Be like na only me e remain."

Dr Victor said:

"Congratulations ... this will be me soon. See you in Canada."

Chuks_gabriel said:

"Omo u no know Weatin God do for u as u japa..very soon I go soon japa."

user9374385668418 said:

"Please don't let me hear say cold is too much ooo."

Kimberly said:

"Welcome to canada……hopefully u adapt to winter nicely."

3 leftback said:

"The Goal is to stay abroad and pray for Nigeria."

Lady who relocated to Canada says leaving Nigeria was the best decision

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to Canada had stated that leaving Nigeria was the best decision she made.

In a video on her YouTube page, the lady said when she left all the comfort in Lagos to study for her masters in Canada, she knew nobody and was quite young.

After becoming a worker in 2017, she succeeded in getting permanent residency in 2018. Feyi said that relocating to Canada has been one of the best decisions of her life.

The lady said that she does not in any way feel like a second-class citizen as most in the country are from somewhere else.

Source: Legit.ng