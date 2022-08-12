A young lady who dumped pride and is eking out a living in Dubai as a house girl has reacted to those mocking her

In one of her Dubai videos on TikTok, the lady made a coughing move as a way to show she is not moved by what people say

Among those who reacted to her video were TikToker who said they also do not mind working as maids abroad

A young lady on TikTok who is working as a house help in Dubai has made a video responding to her mockers.

She said that people always wondered why she is doing a house girl job in Dubai when she can easily get a lot with her body.

Many people said that they would also like to get the same job. Photo source: @yallmeetmina

She remained determined

In response to people's opinion about what she does, the lady coughed to show she is unbothered and remained focused.

Many people were in her comment section working as maid in foreign countries also shared similar experiences.

the video has gathered tens of comments and thousands of likes.

Some of the reactions below:

this-must be his Bae said:

"rather be a house helper than giving out myself... money can't put me in such nonsense."

Mhiz Gloria Sunday said:

"Exactly what someone told me today. as beautiful as you are you are doing house help, really I felt bad."

damah 93 said:

"no sis never mind them I am also struggling to work there."

mummoraa said:

"any connection to dubai am ex gulf."

silver _best 3 said:

"Omo na e sure pass abeg if you see another let me know."

Miray Mohammed said:

"I need job please I need help I'm from Tanzania."

smallie said:

"I'm interested in the job you do ....how do I get it."

user5886345007883 said:

"can you connect me with your agent pls."

She replied:

"If u from gh can connect u to an agent to help U get."

Source: Legit.ng