A lady who made ends meet working as a housemaid in Saudi Arabia has celebrated her new job online

The lady took pride in her previous profession as she announced becoming a cleaner in a peninsular Arab country, Qatar

She shared pictures capturing when she worked as a housemaid till getting the new job and appreciated God for it

The dignity of labour is a philosophy that no occupation is considered superior, and no jobs should be discriminated against on any basis.

A lady has excitedly taken to TikTok via her handle @shamiamuts to announce becoming a cleaner in Qatar.

She went from a housemaid to a cleaner. Photo Credit: TikTok/@shamiamuts

Sharing some of her pictures in a video format, the lady revealed that she was previously a housemaid in Saudi Arabia.

According to her, she decided to go home and rest because working as a domestic worker was strenuous.

After resting, she apparently didn't continue the househelp job but flew to Qatar where she landed the cleaning role.

She appreciated God for the new job.

Netizens celebrate with her

Vascoally

"Your so inspiring to many other gals out there who had allready lost hope in their contracts."

Bulis Mark

"It doesn't matter sis whether kadama or boss we are all humans at the end . keep up the good work God bless you."

onyanchadennison#254

"Keep strong we have to fix this life whatever the situation mungu akiwa upande wetu."

pilipo said:

"U r one of the few who really advance from khadamasome r here fore more than 5yrs congrats."

