While Nigerian afrobeat seems to be spreading around the world like a virus, fuji music is also loved the same

An emerging video has shown a white man jamming to a popular Yoruba song by fuji musician K1 De Ultimate

The passionate manner in which the white man vibed hard to the song sent social media users into a frenzy

A video of a white man vibing hard to a popular song by fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate has surfaced on the net.

To fuji and Yoruba music lovers, Faze 3, a song off the album of singer K1 is special not only in its tune but in the prayers its lyrics contain.

The white man jammed hard to the song. Photo Credit: @kingwasiuayindemarshal, @kc_k1deultimate

In a short video shared by @kc_k1deultimate, the white man faced a camera as he gesticulated the lyrics of the song.

He could also be heard singing the song aloud while it played in the background.

The manner in which his hand movements went showed he has a great understanding of the song's lyrics.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Netizens still sure love the song, as seen in their reactions.

@duchesswinesnspirit said:

"Ota oni yo eh Oyibo."

@babatopeesan said:

"Real Fuji music God bless k1."

@kudirat01 said:

"God bless K1 de ultimate always."

@babyfaceb2 said:

"Which kind oyinbo be dis? ."

@seyi.badejo.9 said:

"I so much love this song,one of the lyric of k1 that always come to my mouth."

