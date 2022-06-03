A white man dressed in agbada has in a laudable attempt tried to use the Yoruba language to sing along to Dorime's (Ameno) beat

In a video, the man with a dark sun shade on sang with the confidence of an everyday user of the language

Many people thronged his comment section, asking him to sing in their local languages and make them happy

A white man known as Itay Benda on TikTok has amazed many people online as he changed the lyrics of Dorime (Ameno) into a Yoruba song.

In the video, he showed he took up the challenge of someone who asked him to do the song while speaking the Yoruba language.

The Oyinbo man was dressed in agbada as he sang. Photo source: TikTok/@itaybenda

Source: UGC

Dressed like a proper Yoruba man

Dressed in agbada and a cap, the man sat behind a piano and microphone as he went to work. Playing the popular Ameno tune, he sewed some Yoruba words together and made them go with the beat.

Even though he tried hard at making his pronunciation right, his performance was not in any way less sterling.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Flakyflaky said:

"This made my day. Ose Bobo mi. Je kin na owo fun e ko."

Peter said:

"This your Yoruba version cracked me ooo."

Beautiful Chris said:

"Pls do a Ghanaian version please."

Elie R said:

"time for a morrocan version!"

Samuel Agbloe said:

"Niiice oyinbo giving his best…"

chrisakarioti said:

"Great, every time you wear special costume."

Morten Rom said:

"A humble request from me, I have an Indonesian wife, I know she would love to hear an Indonesian version. Indonesian loves nasi goreng. Fried rice."

Thomas Omonigho Bles said:

"It's amazing.. I'm dancing already."

hanneyshaheen406 said:

"How many different languages do you actually know? Love all the versions."

White boy vibes to song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a young white boy dancing to a Nigerian song stirred massive reactions online.

In a TikTok clip, he danced to a viral song called E Jon as he made crazy moves with his hands, hitting them on his head.

During his performance, the oyinbo tried to make funny faces like Nigerians and the result was amusing.

Source: Legit.ng