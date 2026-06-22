A Nigerian man who earned a first-class honours degree in physics has gone public with his impressive academic achievement

Sharing a picture of his certificate on X, the young man expressed joy that he is the first person in his bloodline to bag a first-class degree

According to him, the degree certificate is much more than an academic achievement, but a proof that dreams can turn to reality

A first-class graduate in physics, identified as Ibrahim Kefas Gyurison, has excitedly posted his degree certificate on X (formerly Twitter).

An excited Kefas disclosed that he is the first in his entire bloodline to earn a first-class degree.

A man has proudly flaunted his first-class degree certificate in physics. Photo Credit: @kefasgyurison

Source: Twitter

Kefas further revealed that God used his academic feat to change his story for the better. His tweet on June 22 reads:

"First in my bloodline to graduate with a First Class degree.

"And God used it to change my story for the better."

The certificate posted on X shows that Kefas graduated from Nasarawa State University, but he did not reveal what year he completed his studies at the institution.

First-class graduate speaks on significance of achievement

In the comment section, the physics first-class holder stressed the significance of his certificate. Kefas stated that the certificate is more than just an academic achievement; it exemplifies proof that dreams can become reality.

Kefas appreciated God, his family members, mentors and everyone who had faith in him, noting that the journey has not ended.

"This certificate is more than just an academic achievement—it is proof that dreams can become reality. Grateful to God, my family, mentors, and everyone who believed in me. The journey continues…" he wrote.

On his X bio, Kefas refers to himself as a DAAD scholar, which stands for Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst, which translates to the German Academic Exchange Service.

It is the world's largest funding and support organisation for the international exchange of students, scholars, and researchers, according to a statement on DAAD's official website.

Kefas' bio further described him as a Berlin student, suggesting that he secured the DAAD scholarship.

A man has flaunted his degree certificate, showing he earned a first-class in physics. Photo Credit: @kefasgyurison

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Nasarawa University graduate celebrated on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Nasarawa University first-class graduate's tweet below:

@DamiDigitals18 said:

"Congratulations, more blessings."

@JohannesAlexio said:

"Congratulations brotherly, cheers."

@NJurme said:

"This is massive.

"Congratulations brother."

@Succes333 said:

"You should have used this your brain to study something better."

@NagyaMk said:

"Big man.

"Congratulations."

@richestflexx said:

"In physics o.

"You be agba o.

"Congratulations, Chairman."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a first-class graduate had publicly displayed his degree certificate after retrieving it.

Third-class graduate displays degree certificate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a third-class graduate of Ahmadu Bello University had displayed his original degree certificate on social media.

Safwan, now a creative designer, bagged a Bachelor of Science (Education) in physics from the Zaria-based tertiary institution and showed the public his certificate with pride.

His degree certificate was dated March 27, 2024. At the time of this report, Safwan's tweet had gained huge traction, garnering 1.5 million views, 13k likes, more than 1k retweets and over 700 comments.

Source: Legit.ng