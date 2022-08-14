International movie star Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in style

The husband and wife appeared to have invited close friends and family members to a small party to celebrate their union

An interesting video from the night captured the lovebirds singing and dancing happily to singer Fireboy DML’s Peru track

Top Hollywood actor Kevin Hart has been hailed by Nigerians in the online community for showing support to one of their favourite music stars.

Apparently, Hart and his wife, Eniko, were celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary and they seemed to have invited close friends and family members over to a low-key party.

Kevin Hart, wife dance to Fireboy's Peru. Photo: @enikohart/@fireboydml

Source: Instagram

During the celebration, the DJ put a spin on singer Fireboy DML’s Peru track and the lovebirds appeared super excited.

The comic actor and his wife were seen busting dance moves to the track as people present watched them in delight.

Check out the trending video below:

Nigerians react

deetunesagain said:

"Music is an export product of Nigeria ."

onyinyechiegbukwu said:

"E chop mouth sha!! But him still try."

davepap30 said:

"Nigerian music absolutely amazing ❤️ the talent in Nigeria top notch . So many more yet to be discovered ."

bitcoin_chief said:

"I’m the Next 6 years American artists will start doing afrobeats music. I went for a white friend’s BBQ and for 8 hours all they played was Afrobeats. Nigerian artists have large catalogues Mhen."

dahpizu_911 said:

"E no b like word for word o. E dey sing am but na word for sentence ."

iamkingturun said:

"I hope they don’t personalize Afrobeats like they personalize Ragae from Jamaicans !!! America too get sense."

Kevin Hart dances to Wizkid's song in video

