A young man has gone viral on social media after he made a video in which he sported five different looks

The stylish ensembles were heavily influenced by internationally recognized singer, Wizkid’s catalogue of looks

Several internet users who saw the video complimented the fashionista on his attempt at style replications

Wizkid’s style is a combination of swag, simplicity and panache. This, coupled with his music, has earned him the love of many people.

Just recently, a fan of the singer identified as @becoming_keshi made a Tiktok video in which he paid homage to the soon-to-be father of four.

The video has gone viral online. Credit: @becoming_keshi (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

In the video, the fashionista can be seen replicating different looks the singer has been spotted in, in recent times.

From one of his numerous unbutton monochrome coords to his famous Made In Lagos album cover.

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment Wizkid's fan

jojo.vince:

"Dope,he nailed it"

officialdequez:

"So accurate "

theniola04:

"He over nailed it "

p_ysl1:

"Pls that guy nailed it Abeg MACHALA FOREVER "

yash_gold:

"Machala and manchala "

__october13th:

"This one nah Kasala no be machala o"

maicon_smithy:

"He tried tho."

Source: Legit.ng