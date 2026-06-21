Sokoto has come under tension following the report

There is a fresh security tension in some parts of eastern Sokoto, a northwestern state, after reports indicated that some loyalists of the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, were allegedly carrying out weapon training and tactical exercises in some communities along the corridor of the Sokoto-Zamfara border.

The intelligence report explained that the terrorists' training was taking place in areas around the border towns, such as the Bingabale Kudu through Bafarawa East to Bargaja. The fighters linked to the notorious bandit leaders were said to be undergoing military-style drilling with newly acquired weapons.

The Punch reported that the alarm was raised in a statement by Basharu Altine, the Sokoto state coordinator of the Movement for Social Justice and Good Governance, who alleged that some of the key associates of the bandit leader, including Illa Manawa and Dodo. They were believed to be the younger brothers of Turji and were also involved in the exercise.

According to Altina, intelligence reaching his organisation showed that the bandits were being trained on the use of sophisticated weapons they had recently introduced into the area.

This is coming as another report indicated that 279 people were kidnapped in Nigeria in May 2026. At the same time, 842 died from the recorded 156 violent incidents across the country. The report has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Falade Isaac wrote:

"Only the reported ones, it's more than this. I have never come across kidnapping incidents that happened at Ijebu Itele, Ijebu East local government, in any newspaper or social media in recent times. At least two people were killed last month in kidnapper den, there bodies were later recovered."

Ikeagwuchi Godwin commented:

"The northern region is the real problem of the country; all the evil things always come out from the Northern states, kidnapping, banditry, killing and criminals; they all originate from the Northern region. Why, can't the rest of the people ask the North to go their separate ways for peace to rain? Very sad indeed, mad people everywhere."

Prince Debo decried the level of insecurity in Kwara state:

"What Sunday did in Oyo, so nobody to come out in Kwara and reject that nonsense."

Calvin Manganyi alleged that the kidnapping in Nigeria makes many countries to reject Nigerians:

"No wonder Nigerians are no longer wanted anywhere in the world."

You can read more comments on the report on Facebook here:

Source: Legit.ng