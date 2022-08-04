Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo on Thursday, August 4, convicted Uduak-Abasi Akpan for the murder of jobseeker Iniubong Umoren.

The trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang in his judgment also sentenced Akpan to life imprisonment for a forceful affair with the deceased, Vanguard reports.

But a report by The Nation has it that Justice Nkanang was also said to have sentenced Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for his crime.

He however discharged and acquitted the second and third defendants, Mr. Frank Akoan and daughter Anwan-Bassey Akpan representatively.

