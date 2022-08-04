A little Nigerian girl recently shocked everyone while making a presentation during an occasion in school

In the trending video, the little girl who dressed like a lawyer, defended playful children who spoil things

While making a case for the kids, she stated that there is no reason being a child if you won't be allowed to play around or destroy things

In the presence of parents and teachers, a little girl came on stage and defended her fellow children.

A viral video shared on Instagram shows the moment the little girl stated that children should be allowed to play around.

She came on stage with a ceramic plate and while presenting, she broke the plate in front of parents who screamed immediately.

Little lawyer defends children Photo Credit: @ynaija

Source: Instagram

According to the little girl, there's no need being a child if you cannot break plates comfortably without being punished.

In her words:

"Please tell me, what is the essence of being a child if you are not allowed to skip classes, oversleep, play around and break plates?"

Nigerians react to video of young lawyer

Kynkykiks said:

"Ah! Who taught her this debating approach ."

Portiacrystal_roberts stated:

"Gistlover child ."

Xandyperry4 commented:

"If you annoy this kind lawyer Nga straight ."

Hermedart said:

"It’s the yeeee for me ."

Chioma_madumere noted:

"Omo na this kind lawyers we need ."

Flawless_autfit wrote:

"Who coached this child???? So wrong."

This_oj stated:

"Break a plate ."

Ayoatitebi wrote:

"Little Miss Odogwu, leave vawulence for Burna abeg."

Clairigwe asked:

"Is this playing???"

Mcgracies reacted:

"Preach baby....break it and break more."

Elite_events_magazine remarked:

"Sooooo Wrong."

Omoiyakudi_ said:

"Obinrin sha that thing na follow come either old or small dey must show their colour ."

Watch the video below:

Case dismissed: Smart little Nigerian girl rescues her father in court, impresses the US judge in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Francesco "Frank" Caprio, the chief municipal judge in Providence, Rhode Island, has been hailed on social media for his lovely handling of a case involving a Nigerian man that was brought before his court.

In one of his televised judicial works on the program Caught in Providence, a Nigerian man accused of going through the red light was brought before him.

In a heartwarming video shared by @chief_judge_official on TikTok, the man appeared with his daughter named Tofunmi in court. As soon as he identified himself before the judge, Caprio couldn't help but notice the little girl beside him with a covered right eye.

Source: Legit.ng