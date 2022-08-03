Controversial Afrostreet singer, Portable has again called out famous dancer Poco Lee over copyright infringement of his song "Zazu"

The singer said in a video making rounds online that he had to beg Olamide to help him when he was close to being reaped of the right to his song

Portable further state that if he had not fought for his right, Poco Lee would have stolen the right to his break-out song

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has again slammed famous singer-dancer Poco Lee for trying to rob him of his right to the song he wrote and sang.

Habeeb made the allegation during a live video session on Instagram. The singer said during the session that Poco Lee ripped him off his right.

Portable accuses Poco Lee again of trying to reap him and remix his song

Source: Instagram

The outspoken musician also said he had to fight for the right to own his song, "Zazu".

He revealed that when the song dropped across music streaming platforms, his name was put third on the list of artists on the track, whereas he was the owner of the song, and it should have come first.

Portable during the session said when he noticed that he was about to get robbed, he quickly had to reach out to YBNL boss Olamide to please help him.

The Zazu crooner then shared an essential life nugget with his viewers, telling them to always fight for their rights.

Watch a portion of the live video session below:

See the reactions by Nigerians that trailed Portable's accusation:

@tenstargeneral

"For a whole year, this guy has been trending wow ."

@diva_vee_

"Freedom fighter ."

@tizenit2

"Fight for whatever you think it Belongs to you."

@_eibrooo

"Nah anytime he remember the thing Dey pain am."

@dj_cboi

" Na rippers full this nija."

@maxis_fashion_brand

"He is making sense sha."

@ola__real

"Portable enu ja wire "

@josephtony_01

New sound for TikTok . Poco lee You rip my children

Olamide reacts to netizens linking him to Portable’s behaviour

Legit. ng recalls reporting some weeks ago when the Nigerian rapper Olamide responded to the unceasing linking of his brand to the controversial singer Portable.

The notoriously loose-mouthed singer had talked his way into trouble on Monday, July 18, when he took to his Instagram page to claim he was the founder of the vicious cult group 1 million boys.

Netizens across the board had continued to call out Olamide for helping to bring such an unbridled fellow to the limelight on a platter of gold.

