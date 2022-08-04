Nollywood actor and media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, turned a year older on Wednesday, August 3

In honour of his 40th birthday, he took to social media to share photos from his Grecian-themed birthday photoshoot

The photos which see him sporting gold earrings have sparked mixed reactions and fueled speculations online

Talk about breaking the internet? Uti Nwachukwu just got social media users buzzing with reactions following the release of his birthday photos.

The actor/model/media personality turned 40on Wednesday, August 3, and marked the special day with some interesting photos.

The media personality turned 40. Credit: @sbdstudios_ for @siruti

Source: Instagram

Uti's Grecian-themed birthday

For his birthday shoot, Uti got in touch with his looks, channeling the Greek god Narcissus.

Sharing photos dropped in a white cloth, using the same fabric as a headwrap, accessorizing with petal-like gold earrings.

In one of the slides, he posted a screenshot of the Greek god, Narcissus, indicating that he is in love with himself and will most likely never marry.

In another caption, he wrote:

"They say Life begins at 40…I doubted this. It scared me but I can CONFIRM that this is NO LIE. 2022 Has been my most successful year in the past decade. It really did feel like a renewal! Physically, Mentally, Carrer Wise and definitely Spiritually. God keeps coming thru and I am short of words to express my extreme gratitude."

Swipe to see more photos below:

kweetylee:

"This signal dressings for a birthday shot is overwhelming. Happy birthday Uti, forty looks good on you. #fortified"

asa_chuuu:

"Na so! Senior man package. Bob no do pass like this o!!!!"

propertygarage:

"Very subtle, yet loud!"

luwanidee:

"This him coming out, if you don't get it rest."

propertygarage:

"Pictures that say a thousand words!"

davidkhofi:

"He’s showing his true inner nature. Coming outta the closet."

