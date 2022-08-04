A Nigerian man who earns his living by selling raw food stuffs in the market has gone online to promote his business

The man revealed that he plies his trade at Mile 3 in Port Harcourt, Delta state, asking people to make their way to his shop

Many Nigerians online showed him support, asking him if he could make home deliveries for them

A hardworking Nigerian man with the handle @iam_kashmonneyy has shared photos showing the kind of business that he does.

In a tweet, the man revealed that he sells raw food items like rice and beans in both wholesale and retail measures.

Many people online showed him amazing support.

Source: Twitter

His shop is full

@iam_kashmonneyy added that the business is his sole means of livelihood. He added that his business outfit is located at Mile 3, Port Harcourt.

A part of his shop has bags of food items piled on each other. In front of his store were basins filled with food stuffs.

See his tweet below:

As at the time of writing this report, the tweet has gathered over 18,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@AsogwaChijioke1 said:

"The works of your hands shall flourish beyond your wildest imagination. As you daily choose legit hustle, may Oluwa butter your bread and use you to bless all those around you."

@MrChiblinks1 said:

"You are doing well bro, I stay around mile 2 where exactly is ur shop? Incase I want to buy rice!"

@ChinyereImmacu4 said:

"Have not seen this face though. Seems you're new."

The trader replied:

"Nope I'm not."

@marvyndu said:

"Our youths aren't lazy."

@I_breath_fire joked:

"You dey sell beards too? One strand will go along way for me,maybe it will let my beard Grow.lol. God bless your hustle bro! Amen."

