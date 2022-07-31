Nigerians who yearly seek admission in many UK universities are subjected to further English tests just to ascertain that they can learn with English language.

This is because many UK universities do not recognise Nigeria as an English-speaking nation.

There are UK universities that accept WAEC and NECO as a test of English. Photo credit: WAEC, NECO and Sam Edwards/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Therefore Nigerians seeking admission into UK universities go through further English proficiency tests such as IELTS and TOEFL.

However, there are a few schools that accept a C6 in English in the West African School Certificate Examination as a qualifying English test.

Legit.ng presents the list of 5 schools that Nigerians can apply to with just a C6 in WAEC English without IELTS or TOEFL.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. The University of Sheffield

Nigerians can apply to the University of Sheffield without IELTS or TOEFL if they have a good score in English in WAEC.

According to the school's website, the minimum acceptable score by the school is a C6 in English.

2. The University of Dundee

The University of Dundee is located in Scotland, UK. According to the school's website, it not only accepts WAEC, but also accepts NECO.

However, you must make a C6 in English for it to be accepted in the place of IELTS or TOEFL.

Also, the school will require you to provide a scratch card from WAEC for online verification of the result.

3. The University of Southampton

Nigerians applying to the University of Southampton are excepted from further English Language tests if they can present a C6 in WAEC English.

This is outlined on the school's official website specifying Engilsh Lauguage requirements from international students.

5. The University of Edinburgh

At the University of Edinburgh, the acceptance of WAEC and NECO comes with the condition that you complete a foundation year program to further demonstrate your proficiency in Eglish language.

This means they don't fully accept the WAEC and NECO result as proof of English proficiency.

Leaving the country changed my life, Nigerian man says

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man who has succeeded in Canada has said that leaving Nigeria changed his life positively.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi says he left Nigeria with just N16,000 in his bank account. After winning a scholarship from the Korean Government, he left Nigeria to start afresh abroad.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi now lives in Canada where he works with the University of British Columbia.

Source: Legit.ng