There is joy in the hearts of two Nigerian students who just bagged masters degrees in German language from the University of Alabama, USA

The ladies named Gift Iyioku and Oluwakemisola Adeusi did not just graduate as they aced all their courses and made perfect CGPAs of 4.0 each

They shared their amazing story on Twitter even as many Nigerians have asked them to come home and teach them German

It is joy all the way for Nigerian students, Gift Iyioku and Oluwakemisola Adeusi as they just bagged masters degrees in German language.

The two excellent students finished at the University of Alabama, United States.

The students made their department proud. Photo credit: @TheGermanGift.

Source: Twitter

They aced their coures

Gift and Kemi graduated with flying colours, posting perfect CGPAs of 4.0 each.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sharing their nice story on Twitter, Gift wrote:

"Today, we graduate from @UofAlabama with M.A in German and a 4.0 CGPA."

After their graduation, they got another admission and scholarship to study further at Stanford University.

According to the story they shared, their learning process was fast-tracked during holidays because they had to proceed to Stanford as they already had a waiting admission.

Gift profusely praised their professors at the University of Alabama for their huge assistance in ensuring that they complete their courses and proceed to further.

She said:

"I was just going to simply say we’ll be missing our grad because we’re on a DAAD scholarship in Germany this August, and in Santorini right now."

See their full story below:

Twitter users react

@Bullsies said:

"Meanwhile somewhere in Nigerian a professor is asking for 5k just to put down an academic reference letter. I kid you not. Sad!"

@Junewonoverall

"I like reading stories like these. But many people on Twitter make it seem like it's racism here and there when you seek greener pastures. This is something to appreciate."

@anionyedikag asked:

"Can you teach me how to speak German?"

Nigerian twin sisters bag first class each in Cyprus

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian twin sisters who attended the Near East University, Cyprus graduated best in the school.

According to a video that one of them shared on TikTok, they studied Journalism and Law respectively.

The video also revealed that each of them bagged a first class.

Source: Legit.ng